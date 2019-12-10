Snow, wintry mix could impact travel across Virginia
Are you ready for snow? Colder temperatures are expected to bring snow to much of the Commonwealth late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
VDOT is urging motorists to watch local forecasts and conditions, and be prepared to adjust travel as needed. Although no major accumulation is currently forecast, the Wednesday morning commute may be slippery in affected areas, and motorists should plan travel accordingly.
VDOT crews stand ready to treat roads when winter weather arrives. Since the precipitation will begin as rain, crews are unable to pretreat roads ahead of the snow, as the treatment materials would be washed away.
Winter weather driving tips:
- No matter the forecast, if there is ice or snow on the road, travel is hazardous.
- Give crews time to treat roads.
- If traveling during adverse weather conditions:
- Allow plenty of time to reach your destination
- Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you
- Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement
- Do not pass snow plows
- Visit 511Virginia.orgfor the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.
For more information on winter weather travel, go to http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.
Resources
To report hazardous road conditions or talk to a customer service representative, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
Traffic information is also available on Twitter @511statewideVA; for general VDOT information, follow @VaDOT.
