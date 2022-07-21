Smith Mountain Project: Potential for high water levels through July 22

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
senior man canoeing in a lake
(© Jacob Lund – stock.adobe.com)

The potential for high waters downstream of the Leesville Dam has been extended through July 22. Smith Mountain Project posted this alert on social media for three straight days.

Boaters and recreational users downstream of the dam should be aware that water levels on the Roanoke River could rise rapidly.

According to the update, the National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures this week, which could require SMP to increase power generation at Leesville Dam to maintain reliability of the regional electric grid.

SMP warns that if they have to increase power generation, they will have little time to alert the public about the potential of increased downstream flows.

The Smith Mountain Project is a two-reservoir hydroelectric generation project operated by Appalachian Power and located near Roanoke.

For more information, visit smithmountainproject.com


Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.