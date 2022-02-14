Schools in Fishersville place on modified lockdown due to video threat

Published Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, 4:10 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Schools in the Wilson Complex Center in Fishersville were put on lockdown Monday after a threatening video was shared to cell phones of students at Wilson Memorial High School.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office moved additional deputies into the area at the report of the threatening video, which came in shortly before 1 p.m. Monday.

The video in question, according to a report from the sheriff’s office, contained language regarding a potential threat to an unknown school. There was no specific mention of any particular school, and no other information was provided, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Although the video was discovered by students at WMHS, it does not appear to be targeting a particular Augusta County school.

Out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff’s office and Augusta County Public Schools placed the schools within the Wilson Complex Center on a modified lockdown, and an increased law enforcement presence was on location during dismissal.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the origin of the video. At this time, there are no known threats to any Augusta County schools.