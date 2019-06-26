Scherzer pitches gem: Nats open road trip with win at Miami

Max Scherzer went eight very easy innings, striking out 10, and Trea Turner and Juan Soto provided the offense for the Washington Nationals in a 6-1 win at Miami Tuesday night.

The win was the fifth in a row for Scherzer (7-5, 2.52 ERA), who has a 0.92 ERA in his last seven starts, dating back to May 22.

Scherzer also had two hits and scored two runs, on a two-run single by Soto in a three-run Nats third, and then coming around on a three-run homer by Turner, his sixth of the season and the 50th in his career.

Scherzer only needed 94 pitches, giving up five hits and a hit batter.

Reliever Fernando Rodney, called up earlier in the day, put up a scoreless ninth in his first game as a Nat.

