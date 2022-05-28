Rodriquez dominant as Norfolk Tides win at Gwinnett

The Norfolk Tides (22-24) got back in the win column on Friday night with a 5-0 shutout victory over the Gwinnett Stripers (23-23) at Harbor Park.

Grayson Rodriguez, MLB.com’s No. 3 overall prospect, turned in another dominant performance on the mound, tossing 7.0 score­less innings, allowing just two hits while striking out 10 batters without issuing a walk. He did not allow a runner to reach second base and at one point in his start, he had retired 17-straight batters.

It was his second-straight quality start of the season and he has allowed just three runs in his last five starts, spanning 28.2 innings. He has fanned 43 batters during that span while walking nine. He has earned the win in three-straight starts.

Jacob Nottingham launched a two-run shot in the second to put the Tides in front, his sixth home run of the year. Dylan Harris doubled and later scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to put Norfolk in front 3-0.

Shed Long Jr. delivered his first hit of the season in the seventh, an RBI-double to score Cadyn Grenier, with Richie Martin also scoring on the play on an error.

The Stripers scored both of their runs in the eighth, on a two-out RBI-double by Ryan Goins and then an RBI-single from Drew Wa­ters. Gwinnett has been held to three runs or fewer in three of the first four games of this series.

Nick Vespi worked a perfect ninth inning to earn his team leading fifth save of the season. He has not allowed an earned run in his first 14 games, spanning 16.1 innings.

The two teams will be back in action tomorrow night in game five of this six-game set. The Tides have yet to announce their starter while RHP Touki Toussaint (2-1, 5.00 ERA) is tabbed to make the start for the Stripers, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

