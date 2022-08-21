Rockbridge County: I-81 overnight ramp closures begin Monday at exit 205
Nearly two weeks of overnight on- and off-ramp closures are scheduled for Interstate 81 at exit 205 in Rockbridge County. The nightly ramp closures are from Monday night through Sept. 2.
Overnight flagger traffic control is also scheduled for Route 606 (Raphine Road) in the area of the I-81 interchange. These traffic restrictions are for final paving and other work related to a $4.7 million interchange improvement project.
Work will take place first on the off-ramp, allowing it to reopen as crews transition to the on-ramp.
Aug. 22-24, the exit 205 southbound on- and off-ramps at Route 606 will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning.
- These closures are for milling and paving.
- Southbound I-81 motorists who need to access Route 606 will detour at exit 213 (Greenville/Stuarts Draft), and take Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) south to Route 606.
- Route 606 motorists who need to access southbound I-81 will go east on Route 606 to Route 11, then follow Route 11 south and Route 710 (Sterrett Road) west to the I-81 interchange at exit 200 (Fairfield).
Beginning Aug. 25, and continuing through the night of Sept. 1, the exit 205 northbound on- and off-ramps at Route 606 will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following morning.
- Closures are for removal of concrete barriers, milling and paving and installation of guardrail.
- Northbound I-81 motorists who need to access Route 606 will detour at exit 200 (Fairfield), follow Route 710 (Sterrett Road) east and then Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) north to Route 606.
- Route 606 motorists who need to access northbound I-81 will go east on Route 606 to Route 11, then follow Route 11 north to the I-81 interchange at exit 213 (Greenville/Stuarts Draft).
Beginning on Aug. 30, Route 606 will have flagger traffic control for milling and paving.
- These operations are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. and should be complete by the morning of Sept. 2.
Digital message signs will guide motorists on detour routes. Virginia State Police will help enforce the overnight ramp closures. All work is weather permitting.
Improvements to I-81 exit 205 and Route 606 are designed to reduce traffic congestion and enhance safety. Virginia’s Smart Scale program and the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program fund the project. It includes ramp extensions, turn lanes, shoulder widening and turning-radius improvements.
In July 2021, VDOT awarded a $4,695,094.60 contract to A&J Development and Excavation Inc. of Mount Crawford. The project is scheduled for completion in October 2022.
Additional information about the I-81 Exit 205 project is found on the VDOT website.