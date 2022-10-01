road work schedule in the vdot culpeper district for the first week of october

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Rest area inspection. Expect mobile, alternating shoulder closures between mile marker 102 and mile marker 114 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124, in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Herbicide spraying. Expect left lane and shoulder closures with mobile work zone between mile marker 107 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 116 and mile marker 118, in the westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive) and the Greene County line, Sunday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) — Pipe repairs/installation. Lanes closed in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 708 (Secretarys Road). Drivers should follow detour signs directing them around the work, daily. Project completion date, Nov. 18, weather permitting.

(UPDATE) Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard) — Paving operations. Expect lane closures, with flaggers, between Route 1720 (Timberwood Parkway) and Route 1754 (Fortune Park Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect lane closures with flaggers between Route 1146 (Hunters Way) and Route 1109 (Glenorchy Drive) in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and between Route 1109 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way), in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect all lanes closed between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.. All lanes will also be closed on Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes. Drivers should be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers directing traffic to a detour around the work area. Follow signs through the work zone.

City of Charlottesville

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 104 and mile marker 125, in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, in the following areas.

Interstate 66 at mile marker 36, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway) at the Culpeper County line, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – Other construction. Road closed between Route 1001 (Old Stockyard Road) and Route 55 (East Main Street). Drivers should be alert for message boards with a posted detour, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) in the southbound lanes. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures with flaggers and temporary traffic signals between Route 687 (Opal Road) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Herbicide spraying. Expect left lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 136 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures with mobile work zone, between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and the Albemarle County line, Monday through Sunday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Main Street) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 230 (Madison Road) and Route 677 (Ice House Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Herbicide spraying. Expect left lane and shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures, Monday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) at Route 719 (Days Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 622 (Moody Town Road) at Route 1268 ((Village Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (North James Madison Highway) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 631 (Meander Run Road in the northbound and southbound lanes Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 617 (Everona Road) and Route 741 (Lafayette Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Tree removal operations – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 211 (Lee Highway) between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and the Page County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway) between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive) in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

