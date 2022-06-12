Road reconstruction in Warrenton shuts down Rt. 652 beginning Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, contractor crews working under permit with the Virginia Department of Transportation will close about a 500 foot stretch of Route 652 (Kennedy Road) between Route 602 (Rogues Road) and Sigler Road.

Message boards are up notifying drivers of the detour, which will divert traffic to Farm Station Road. Please follow the signs to get around the work.

The project includes excavation and pipe installation. Crews will also widen the street and grade it.

The work to reconstruct Route 652 could take up to a little more than a year complete. Please be aware of workers in the area, and slow down as you pass the work zone.

