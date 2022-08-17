Richmond pitching allows three home runs in 8-2 defeat to Rumble Ponies
Despite holding an early advantage, the Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed eight unanswered runs to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and fell, 8-2, Tuesday night at The Diamond.
Richmond (52-56, 12-27) has lost nine of its last 11 games. The Flying Squirrels had eight hits against the Rumble Ponies (41-67, 13-26) but went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
The Flying Squirrels captured a 1-0 lead in the second when Ricardo Genoves belted a double to score Brett Auerbach from first base.
Mike Gigliotti gave Richmond a two-run advantage in the third with a sacrifice fly off Binghamton starter Garrison Bryant (Win, 2-1).
The Rumble Ponies attacked with four runs in the sixth inning to take a 4-2 lead. Nick Meyer led off the inning with a home run and Brandon McIlwain drove in two with a double. Carlos Cortes capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly against Richmond starter Matt Frisbee (Loss, 5-8).
Meyer homered again in the seventh with a three-run shot to extend the Binghamton advantage to 7-2. Ryan Walker entered the game in the seventh, holding the Rumble Ponies scoreless through two innings and struck out four hitters.
Ronny Mauricio padded the Binghamton advantage to 8-2 with a solo home run in the ninth.
Bryant ended his start with two runs and five hits allowed over six innings. Jesus Vargas (Save, 1) held the Flying Squirrels scoreless over the final three innings with five strikeouts.
The Flying Squirrels continue the series Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Kyle Harrison (3-2, 2.83) will start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Tony Dibrell (1-0, 4.50) for Binghamton.
Wednesday is Back to Teaching Night presented by M&T Bank and Chick-fil-A at The Diamond. The team will honor teachers, administrators and support staff by offering a free General Admission ticket to school employees from Henrico & Hanover Counties with a valid school ID. (while supplies last, offer subject to change based on availability). Plus, kids ages 14 & under will go home with a Nutzy & Nutasha pool float while supplies last courtesy of CBS 6. It is also Wine & K-9s with five-dollar glasses of wine offered from 5:30-7:30 and dogs are admitted free.
