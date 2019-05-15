Richmond Flying Squirrels walked off by Erie, 4-3

The Erie SeaWolves topped the Richmond Flying Squirrels in walk-off fashion with a bases-loaded walk, 4-3, on Tuesday at UPMC Park.

After stranding the potential go-ahead run at third base in the top of the ninth inning, Richmond (12-22) surrendered the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

Right-hander Rodolfo Martinez (Loss, 0-1) walked Kody Eaves on a pitch clock violation to start the inning. Next, Cam Gibson hit a high fly ball to center field that Johneshwy Fargas misplayed, resulting in a double and putting runners on second and third. After intentionally walking Kade Scivicque to load the bases, Martinez walked Sergio Alcantara on five pitches to force in the winning run.

Erie (18-16) took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom the third when left-hander Caleb Baragar allowed a solo home run to Scivicque. Following the home run, Baragar, who was making his first career Double-A start, retired 11 of the next 12 batters he faced, including 10 consecutive batters between the third and sixth innings.

The Flying Squirrels jumped in front in the fourth against right-hander Anthony Castro. Doubles from Chris Shaw and Jonah Arenado put runners on second and third with one out for Heath Quinn, who tripled on the first pitch of his at-bat to bring in two runs.

The triple extended Quinn’s on-base streak to 19 games, the longest active streak in the Eastern League and tied for the longest overall on-base streak in the league this season.

Erie retook the lead in the seventh against Baragar. With two outs and runners on first and second, Gibson doubled off the center field fence to bring in two runs and give the SeaWolves a 3-2 edge.

Baragar went 6.2 innings, a season high for a Flying Squirrels pitcher, allowing three runs on four hits. The southpaw struck out a season-high seven batters and issued one walk.

Gio Brusa tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth. With two outs, he doubled to left field off of left-hander Trent Szkutnik (Win, 1-2) to bring in Jalen Miller.

Richmond had a chance to take the lead in the top of the ninth, but stranded Fargas at third after he tripled with two outs to send the game to the bottom of the ninth.

The Flying Squirrels finish their series with the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday, when right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (0-2, 4.76 ERA) is scheduled to face Erie right-hander Casey Mize (2-0, 0.95 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 a.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 10:05.

Following Wednesday’s series finale, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a seven-game homestand featuring the Akron RubberDucks and the Reading Fightin Phils beginning on Thursday. The first 1,000 fans 15 and older to arrive at the ballpark on Thursday will receive a rally-towel featuring the Flying Squirrels’ venerable clubhouse manager, Joe T. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35. Following the game, enjoy In-Your-Face Fireworks from up close and inside the fences.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google