Review, evaluate updates to the Crozet Master Plan
Albemarle County has been exploring, alongside the Crozet community, how to best reflect the community’s vision for the future of Crozet in the latest update to the Crozet Master Plan.
The Crozet Master Plan, in the works since 2019, includes five chapters: Introduction, Transportation, Land Use, Conservation and Implementation.
This summer, community members shared their priorities for recommended projects in the Implementation chapter and shared feedback on an earlier draft Master Plan. Community members participated through an online questionnaire, at virtual Crozet Community Advisory Committee meetings, and in-person at community pop-ups.
The latest draft Master Plan that incorporates comments and feedback is now available to review online
Online questionnaire
Through Tuesday, Sept. 14
Review the draft plan and share your feedback via the online questionnaire.
You may also submit your comments directly to Rachel Falkenstein, Planning Manager, at rfalkenstein@albemarle.org
Your feedback will be shared with the Albemarle County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors at upcoming public hearings.
Public hearings
You are welcome to attend these public hearings which will be held virtually (meeting access information will be added to the County calendar soon):
- Planning Commission Public Hearing: Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
- Board of Supervisors Public Hearing: Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.