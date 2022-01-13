Report: Tony Elliott to hire Air Force DC John Rudzinski

Virginia football coach Tony Elliott is reportedly set to hire Air Force defensive coordinator John Rudzinski to head up his defense.

This is according to Yahoo Sports senior college football writer Pete Thamel.

Rudzinski has been at Air Force for 14 years, the last four as the defensive coordinator, and his units have been productive – ranking fourth nationally in total defense (296.5 yards per game) and 16th in scoring defense (19.8 points per game) in 2021, as Air Force finished with a 10-3 record.

Rudzinski also served as the recruiting coordinator at Air Force, from 2012-2014.

A 2005 alum of the Air Force Academy, the entirety of his college coaching experience has been at his alma mater.

He was a two-year captain of the football team, and upon graduation, he commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Air Force, and served a four-year term at Charleston Air Force Base in North Charleston, S.C.

Story by Chris Graham

