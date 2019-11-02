Redistricting reform advocates to work polls on Election Day

In every corner of Virginia, advocates for redistricting reform will meet face-to-face with voters on Election Day in order to build grassroots support for a statewide constitutional amendment to create Virginia’s first-ever redistricting commission.

Over 400 volunteers from the non-partisan redistricting advocacy group OneVirginia2021 are expected to staff polling locations from Bristol to Arlington to Richmond to Virginia Beach in order to build momentum to support the movement to end gerrymandering in Virginia once and for all.

This is the 11th time OneVirginia2021 has sent volunteers across the Commonwealth during a statewide election, and over 10,000 new advocates are expected to join the over 100,000 already on the OneVirginia2021 team by signing a petition of support on Tuesday alone.

“We’re grateful to our grassroots volunteers for pushing us as far as we’ve gotten in the long process of correcting the hyper-partisan, smoky backroom redistricting process of the past,” said OneVirginia2021 Executive Director Brian Cannon. “Our Presence at the Polls outreach campaigns have been one of the most successful ways we have educated and recruited our grassroots support over the last six years.”

In February, the redistricting reform constitutional amendment moved through the House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate with broad bipartisan support — the most significant legislation of its kind to ever pass a state legislature.

If passed again in next year’s General Assembly session, it will be put on the ballot for voters to approve in November 2020.

