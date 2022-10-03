reba mcentire brings live concert to john paul jones arena in march

Country superstar Reba McEntire is extending her “Reba: Live in Concert” tour to include a March 11, 2023, stop at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Fourteen additional dates were announced today for spring of 2023 – and the shows will feature special guests Terri Clark and The Issacs.

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” Reba said. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that’s just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake.”

Presented by Live Nation, tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m.

A special fan presale will begin on October 4 at 10 a.m. by signing up for Reba’s email list at http://eepurl.com/bYbLIP. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 p.m. CT on today in order to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

For tickets and additional information, visit: Reba.com