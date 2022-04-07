Ready for Spring Break? $10 fares available for travel within Virginia on Amtrak

Customers looking to visit somewhere new or with family or friends this spring can purchase a $10 coach ticket to travel on the Northeast Regional within Virginia. The limited-time sale is available to purchase through April 9, and valid for travel between April 7-May 26, 2022.

The sale is also valid for travel on the Northeast Regional from cities in Virginia to Washington, D.C.

“This latest sale offers customers an opportunity to get away and enjoy a prime view of the changing scenery throughout Virginia,” said Ray Lang, Vice President of State-Supported Services at Amtrak. “With the opportunity to stretch out in a comfortable seat with plenty of leg room, while enjoying a good book as the beautiful Virginia landscape rolls by the window, the journey can truly become the most relaxing part of the adventure.”

Being able to easily travel from/to city centers, Amtrak offers free Wi-Fi, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no “airplane mode”), the ability to travel with small pets on many trains, large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat, and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority supports six Northeast Regional trains that serve Norfolk, Richmond, Newport News, Lynchburg and Roanoke and provide a same-seat trip to other cities along the Northeast Corridor.

“This is an incredible low-cost opportunity for travelers across the Commonwealth to kick off their spring travel, and we are proud to partner with Amtrak to provide more accessible and reliable service,” said Virginia Passenger Rail Authority Executive Director DJ Stadtler.

To book travel, visit Amtrak.com/Virginia10 or enter code V116 when booking a trip on the Amtrak app. Reservations must be made at least two days prior to departure. The $10 fare is only available on Northeast Regional within Virginia and to Washington, DC., for travel in Coach and one-way travel only. Blackout dates apply. This sale is not combinable with any other discount offer. Other terms and conditions apply.

