Protests are fine, but they’re not going to change momentum on Roe

People are protesting outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices to raise issue with the pending decision expected to overturn Roe v. Wade, which, understandable.

It’s hard for justices ruling that a right to privacy doesn’t exist in the Constitution are then entitled to, you know, a right to privacy.

Thing to this is, what are we accomplishing here?

Are we changing people’s minds, changing the world, or just blowing off steam?

How we’re here is Republicans stole two Supreme Court seats, one from Obama, one from Biden, and are now rewiring American society by judicial fiat.

Two-thirds of Americans don’t want Roe overturned, but not only that, now we have Mitch McConnell suggesting that a federal abortion ban could be in the offing.

Also under assault: gains made in civil rights for Blacks, Latinx, LGBTQ+, plus voting rights for all of us who are not religious right Republicans.

This from a party that only has whatever power it has legislatively because of state-level gerrymandering, and has won the popular vote in a presidential election exactly one time since 1988.

Blowing off steam is fine, but that steam might be better used to power political wins in the midterms coming up in a few months.

Then we might be able to change the world.

Story by Chris Graham

