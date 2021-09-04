Presbyterian outlasts VMI men’s soccer, 1-0

The VMI men’s soccer team played visiting Presbyterian even for much of the game Saturday, but a second-half goal gave the visitors a 1-0 win in non-conference play.

It was the Keydets home opener from Patchin Field.

The two teams played an even first 45 minutes but the Blue Hose struck soon after intermission. Jaume Rubio collected a loose ball at the top of the box and found the back of the net at the 50:34 mark for the contest’s only score.

Senior goalie Broden Schull made six saves for VMI, including several key stops to keep his team in the game.

Presbyterian (1-1-1) held a 13-5 edge in shots with a 4-0 edge in corner kicks.

VMI (0-2) travels to Northern Kentucky University Tuesday for a non-conference game at 1 p.m.