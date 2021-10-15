Players in Spain prefer online slot machines over other casino games

Even in the middle of 2021, players in Spain prefer online slot machines over other casino games. Taking into consideration the most up-to-date report from the Directorate General for the Regulation of Gambling (DGOJ), the sums of money that are wagered on slot machines have grown steadily without stopping over the years. Compared to other games such as roulette and baccarat that have suffered notable declines in popularity.

According to the data provided by the DGOJ, in the third quarter of 2020, a surprising sum of more than 1,300 million euros was bet on online slots alone in all of Spain; an increase of 7.70% compared to the second quarter of the same year.

However, the other online casino games did not fare so well. For example, Punto Banco only registered 9,950 euros in bets in the entire third quarter of last year (a decrease of 92.94% compared to the second quarter), something similar happened with conventional roulette that only managed to register about 250 million euros in bets (this being a decrease of 20.34% compared to the previous quarter).

On the other hand, we cannot fail to mention blackjack, where around 267 million euros were wagered for the third quarter in question, thus achieving a slight increase of 0.84%. Another favorite of live betting fans is live roulette. In this quarter they only registered about 950 million euros in bets, showing a fall of 7.47%.

Among the types of slot machines most used among Spanish players we find videoslots, they are so striking because they contain special functions and can be inspired by series, stories, movies and even TV shows; and those with progressive jackpots of up to hundreds of thousands of euros.

Why have they become so popular?

One of the factors that have contributed the most to its popularity is its easy handling and simplicity. Unlike blackjack and poker, which are games that require prior knowledge, so an inexperienced player can easily play a slot machine, perfectly understanding the mechanics of it in a few minutes.

Unsurprisingly, high payouts is another factor that has greatly contributed to the popularity of slot machines. This can be seen by comparing slot machines with roulette, the former pay prizes of even hundreds of times the bet to be made, while the latter generally pay a maximum of 35 times the bet.

Finally, the themes is something that greatly attracts the attention of the players since they are incredible and there is a great variety of them. Today, online casinos in Spain have slot machines with all kinds of themes, Greek mythology, Amazon rainforests and even television shows.

Regardless of the reasons for the great acceptance of this type of casino game, it is clear to us that online slots will continue to be a fundamental part of online casinos in Spain and around the world.

Story by Geremy Salerno