Paramount Theater hosting benefit for Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation

The Paramount Theater welcomes the Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation for a live on-stage presentation of Corey Harris – Insurrection Blues, on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will support the Foundation’s work with orphanages, schools, hospitals, environmental conservation programs, and more in Charlottesville’s Sister City of Winneba, Ghana, as well as the Foundation’s Travel Scholarship Fund, which allows local African-American residents to travel to Africa and reconnect with their roots.

Harris’s first Charlottesville performance since 2016 will also double as the release party for his newest album, Insurrection Blues, as well as his new book, Bluespeople Illustrated: Legends of the Blues.

The Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation wishes to make this event as inclusive as possible. Please consider purchasing extra ticket(s) that the Foundation can distribute to local organizations whose members may not otherwise be able to attend the show such as youth from the Music Resource Center, members of the Public Housing Association of Residents, and Habitat for Humanity partner families.

Tickets may be reserved by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

