One dead, three injured in single-vehicle accident in Rockingham County

A single-vehicle crash late Tuesday in Rockingham County claimed the life of a Shenandoah teen.

The crash occurred at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday on Route 759 (Fox Mountain Road) at .6 of a mile north of Route 625 (Thoroughfare Road). A 2007 Chevy Cobalt was traveling north on Route 759 when the vehicle ran off of the roadway right, over-corrected, run off of the roadway left, and collided with a telephone pole.

The driver of the Chevy, Dakota R. Shifflett, 20, of Elkton, Va., was flown to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Shifflett was not wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Chevy, Madolyn R. Morris, 18, of Shenandoah, Va., died at the scene as a result of her injuries. Morris was not wearing a seat belt.

Two passengers in the Chevy, an adult and a juvenile female were transported to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. Neither female was wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police were assisted by the VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, Rockingham County Fire and EMS, Elkton Fire and EMS, McGaheysville Fire Dept., Shenandoah Fire Dept., and Harrisonburg EMS.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google