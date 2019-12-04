One dead in single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
A Harrisonburg man is dead after a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County reported on Wednesday at 12:08 a.m. on Route 257 (Briery Branch Road) at 1 tenth of a mile west of Route 604 (Allman Road).
A 2017 Ford F-250 was traveling east on Route 257 when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, collided with a mailbox and two trees before it overturned.
The driver of the Ford, Vadim A. Bordak, 21, of Harrisonburg, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Bordak was not wearing a seat-belt.
Two passengers in the Ford, a 21 year-old female, and a 25 year-old male, were also ejected from the vehicle. The female was flown to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. The male was transported to Sentara RMH Hospital as a precaution, but was uninjured. Neither passenger was wearing a seat-belt.
Speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
