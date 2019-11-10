Albemarle County: One dead in Earlysville Road accident

Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash on the 1700 block of Earylsville Road early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene at approximately 12:45 a.m., they discovered a southbound vehicle that had gone off the road and struck a tree. Juan Carlos Espinosa Salais, 39 years old, was declared deceased at the scene. Three other passengers were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Earlysville Road was closed in both directions for several hours overnight, but is now re-opened to traffic.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the ACPD’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the 10th traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2019.

