One dead in crash on Route 29 in Lovingston

Published Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, 12:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

One person is dead from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Lovingston.

The crash occurred July 30 at 5:31 p.m. on Route 29 at the intersection of Northside Lane. A 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling south on Route 29 when it attempted to make a left turn onto Northside Lane. The Chevrolet pulled across the northbound lanes of Route 29 and the path of a northbound tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer was unable to stop in time and struck the Chevrolet in the side.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Gail J. Mankie, 70, of Norwood, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Nathan L. Creason, 33, of Russiaville, Ind., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...