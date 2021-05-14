first bank  

Officer-involved shooting reported in Grottoes area

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, May. 14, 2021, 3:54 pm

(© PhotoSpirit – stock.adobe.com)

Details are scarce, but the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is confirming an officer-involved shooting in Grottoes on Friday.

Deputies had been dispatched to Blue Fish Lane for the report of a burglary at 12:34 p.m.

While investigating the complaint, the responding deputies engaged a suspect in the nearby woods.

“I can confirm that we have had an officer-involved shooting. I have turned the scene and the investigation over to the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Appomattox Division,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

No further details are being released by the office.


