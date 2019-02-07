Obenshain Freedom of Information Act bill passes Senate

A bill patroned by State Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, requiring local elected officials to receive training on the Freedom of Information Act passed the Senate.

The bill, SB 1431, would require newly elected local officials to have FOIA training within two months of entering office, and then once every two years after that.

Obenshain said, “This is a good government and transparency bill that would give every official the same training and overview on all FOIA rules and regulations. This bill ensures that the conduct of business in an open and transparent way is a necessary facet of public service in a free society.”

“I am pleased that all of my colleagues in the Senate supported this bill and I look forward to the discussion with my colleagues in the House of Delegates,” Obenshain said.

