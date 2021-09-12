O line MVP Saturday: Olusegun Oluwatimi

Senior center Olusegun Oluwatimi posted a career-best 83.9 Pro Football Focus grade to win O line MVP honors in Virginia’s 42-14 win over Illinois on Saturday.

Oluwatimi, who played all 76 snaps at center in the win, was the measure of consistency – grading out at 83.9 in run blocking and 83.4 in pass blocking.

The unit as a whole graded out at 78.6 in pass blocking and 62.2 in run blocking.

The Illini registered only one QB hit and nine QB hurries on the day.

O line grades

RG Chris Glaser: 76 snaps, 70.5 PFF overall grade, 68.8 run block grade, 79.6 pass block grade

76 snaps, 70.5 PFF overall grade, 68.8 run block grade, 79.6 pass block grade RT Ryan Swoboda: 51 snaps, 65.6 PFF overall grade, 67.2 run block grade, 62.0 pass block grade (2 QBHs)

51 snaps, 65.6 PFF overall grade, 67.2 run block grade, 62.0 pass block grade (2 QBHs) LG Joe Bissinger: 76 snaps, 60.3 PFF overall grade, 51.5 run block grade, 89.9 pass block grade

76 snaps, 60.3 PFF overall grade, 51.5 run block grade, 89.9 pass block grade LT-RT Bobby Haskins: 40 snaps, 58.9 PFF overall grade, 47.7 run block grade, 89.9 pass block grade

40 snaps, 58.9 PFF overall grade, 47.7 run block grade, 89.9 pass block grade LT Ryan Nelson: 61 snaps, 54.9 PFF overall grade, 56.4 run block grade, 48.0 pass block grade (1 QBH)

Tight ends, wideouts, running backs

The lone QB hit surrendered Saturday was attributed to tight end Grant Misch (49.1 run block grade, 59.6 pass block grade), who also had a QBH against his ledger.

Tight end Jelani Woods, who had a big day in the counting stats – five catches on six targets, 122 yards, one TD – also had a good day on the 15 snaps on which he was a blocker, with a 74.4 pass block grade and a 61.2 run block grade to lead his position group.

Wideout Ra’Shaun Henry (run block grade: 72.7) was the best among the receivers in run blocking.

The running backs don’t get many snaps in blocking situations – a total of 15 for the group of Wayne Taulapapa (57.4 run block grade, 40.4 pass block grade on seven snaps), Ronnie Walker Jr. (59.9 run block grade, 69.5 pass block grade on four snaps) and Mike Hollins (59.0 run block grade, no pass blocks on four snaps).

Story by Chris Graham