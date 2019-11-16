Gov. Northam leads international trade mission to Israel, UAE

Gov. Ralph Northam began a six-day international trade and marketing mission to Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

The governor has been accompanied by Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball and Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring, as well as representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Virginia Tourism Corporation, and the Virginia Israel Advisory Board.

“We live in a competitive global economy, and it is important that we share the Virginia story with businesses and trade partners around the world who are interested in buying our goods and services,” said Northam. “International trade and marketing missions are critical tools to recruit new investment to the Commonwealth and maintain the relationships that will lead to new jobs, more exports by Virginia companies, and shared economic growth.”

Governor-led international trade and marketing missions aim to promote the Commonwealth’s desirable business location advantages, increased opportunities for Virginia agricultural products, and tourism assets. In Israel, the Governor will visit Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and in the United Arab Emirates, he will travel to Dubai.

Northam and his delegation traveled to Tel Aviv Friday. Over the course of the mission, Northam and his delegation will participate in nearly 30 meetings. The itinerary includes a Virginia reception in Tel Aviv, a Dubai Chamber of Commerce luncheon, and a meeting with U.S. Embassy officials in both Israel and Dubai.

The governor will also visit Yad Vashem to pay respects to the Jewish people who perished in the Holocaust.

Earlier this week at the 71st Virginia Conference on World Trade, Northam announced the first-ever comprehensive International Trade Strategic Plan for the Commonwealth of Virginia. The plan lays out the Northam administration’s ambitious long-term strategy to increase exports and help Virginia’s businesses become more competitive in the global marketplace.

