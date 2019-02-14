Northam launches 2019 Governor’s Fellows Program

Applications are now being accepted for the 2019 Governor’s Fellows Program. Since 1982, the Governor’s Fellows Program has offered young Virginians firsthand state government experience at the highest level of the executive branch. Each fellow is placed with a member of the Governor’s Cabinet or with a member of his personal staff, providing an unparalleled opportunity to learn about the work and decision-making in the Office of the Governor.

“Each summer, the Governor’s Fellows Program gives participants a unique glimpse into the administration of state government and an opportunity to gain practical experience that they can carry forward,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “Not only do these exceptional young students represent the next generation of Virginia leaders, they bring new energy and valuable perspectives to our office.”

“The Governor’s Fellows Program is a rare experience, and for me was once in a lifetime,” said Cainan Townsend, a Prince Edward School Board member and a 2016 Governor’s Fellow under the McAuliffe administration. “It was an opportunity to gain exposure to our state government from interactions with, cabinet secretaries, state agencies, to the Governor himself. I credit much of my success to my participation in the program.”

In addition, Governor’s Fellows learn from special guest speakers from the administration and go on site visits to state government agencies.

Qualified applicants must be rising college seniors, graduating seniors, or graduate students. All Virginia college and university students are eligible to apply, regardless of state of residence. Virginia residents who attend out-of-state colleges and universities are also eligible. Both public and private college and university students are encouraged to apply.

The selection of Fellows is based solely on merit. The Fellows Program does not discriminate on the basis of race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, political affiliation, disability, or veteran status.

The deadline to apply for the Governor’s Fellows Program is Friday, March 15, 2019. The program directors will hold interviews between March 20, 2019 and April 6, 2019 and will advise on decisions by April 11, 2019. The program runs from Monday, June 3, 2019 to Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

To apply, visit the Governor’s Fellows Program website and send the required recommendation letters and transcripts to the address below:

Governor’s Fellows Program

Post Office Box 2454

Richmond, VA 23219

