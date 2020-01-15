Northam declares state of emergency ahead of Capitol Square demonstration

Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency in advance of expected demonstrations on Capitol Square on Monday.

A release from the governor’s office says law enforcement intelligence analysts have identified “credible threats of violence” surrounding the event, along with white nationalist rhetoric and plans by out-of-state militia groups to attend.

The declaration prohibits all weapons, including firearms, from Capitol grounds, and will provide joint law enforcement and public safety agencies the resources they need to keep demonstrators, policymakers, and all Virginians safe.

The emergency declaration is temporary, and extends from Friday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m.

The full text of Executive Order Forty-Nine is available here.

