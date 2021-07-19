Northam announces administration appointments
We’re running a little behind on this. Here are the administration appointments announced last week by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Commission
- The Honorable Vanessa R. Crawford of Petersburg, Sheriff, City of Petersburg
- Destiny LeVere Bolling of Henrico, Communications Director, Virginia AFL-CIO
Broadband Advisory Council
- Jimmy Carr* of Richmond, Chief Executive Officer, All Points Broadband
- Mike Culp* of Albemarle, Director, Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office, Albemarle County
- Michael Keyser* of Lexington, Chief Executive Officer, BARC Electric Cooperative
- Steven Sandy* of Vinton, Assistant County Administrator, Franklin County
- Richard Schollmann* of Henrico, Executive Director, Virginia Telecommunications Industry Association
Commission on Local Government
- Ceasor T. Johnson, Sr. of Lynchburg, Pastor, Spring Hill Baptist Church and former Vice Mayor, City of Lynchburg
Commonwealth Council on Aging
- John Countryman of Richmond, Gerontologist and Lifelong Learning Coordinator, The Shepherd’s Center of Richmond
- Amy Duncan* of Richmond, Outreach Coordinator, Office of the Attorney General
- William Gorman of Roanoke
- Tresserlyn Lawson Kelly* of Newport News, Community Relations Coordinator, Department of Human Services, City of Newport News
- John T. “Jay” White* of Lynchburg, Gerontologist, The Longevity Project
Potomac Aquifer Recharge Oversight Committee
- William J. Mann, Jr., MD* of Williamsburg
- Doug Powell* of James City County, General Manager, James City Service Authority
Small Business Commission
- Quan M. Boatman* of Spotsylvania, Branch Chief of National Accounts Management, United States Federal Government
- Jayanth (Jay) Challa* of Vienna, Co-Founder, Ace Info Solutions
- Jorge Yinat, PhD* of Williamsburg, Business and Management Research Consultant, J|W|Y Business Enterprises
State Executive Council on Children’s Services
- Eric D. Campbell* of Harrisonburg, City Manager, City of Harrisonburg
- The Honorable Margaret Angela Franklin* of Woodbridge, Member, Prince William Board of County Supervisors
- The Honorable Willie T. Greene, Sr.* of Galax, Mayor, City of Galax
- Michelle Johnson* of Charles City County, County Administrator, Charles City County
- Ronald K. Spears* of Powhatan, Chief Executive Officer, Elk Hill, Inc.
- Amanda Noell Stanley* of Bedford, President and CEO, DePaul Community Resources
Virginia Fire Services Board
- James Alan Calvert of Lynchburg, Senior Environmental Health and Safety Advisory Professional, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc.
- The Honorable Donald L. Hart Jr. of Accomack County, Member, Accomack County Board of Supervisors
- Ernest Little* of Prince William, Retired Battalion Chief, Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue
- Abbey G. Johnston, EFO, MA, NREMT-P of Forest, Deputy Chief of Operations, Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue
- Bettie Reeves-Nobles* of Fredericksburg, former Assistant Chief, Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue
Virginia Small Business Financing Authority
- John G. Dane of Midlothian, Executive Vice President and Richmond Regional President, Virginia National Bank
Virginia Wine Board
- George Hodson of Crozet, Chief Executive Officer, Veritas Vineyard and Winery and Co-Owner, Flying Fox Winery
- Aubrey Rose of La Crosse, Co-Owner and General Manager, Rosemont Vineyards
- Nate Walsh of Loudoun, Winemaker, Walsh Family Wine
*denotes reappointment