Northam announces administration appointments

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Jul. 19, 2021, 9:03 am

(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

We’re running a little behind on this. Here are the administration appointments announced last week by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Commission

  • The Honorable Vanessa R. Crawford of Petersburg, Sheriff, City of Petersburg
  • Destiny LeVere Bolling of Henrico, Communications Director, Virginia AFL-CIO

Broadband Advisory Council

  • Jimmy Carr* of Richmond, Chief Executive Officer, All Points Broadband
  • Mike Culp* of Albemarle, Director, Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office, Albemarle County
  • Michael Keyser* of Lexington, Chief Executive Officer, BARC Electric Cooperative
  • Steven Sandy* of Vinton, Assistant County Administrator, Franklin County
  • Richard Schollmann* of Henrico, Executive Director, Virginia Telecommunications Industry Association

Commission on Local Government

  • Ceasor T. Johnson, Sr. of Lynchburg, Pastor, Spring Hill Baptist Church and former Vice Mayor, City of Lynchburg

Commonwealth Council on Aging

  • John Countryman of Richmond, Gerontologist and Lifelong Learning Coordinator, The Shepherd’s Center of Richmond
  • Amy Duncan* of Richmond, Outreach Coordinator, Office of the Attorney General
  • William Gorman of Roanoke
  • Tresserlyn Lawson Kelly* of Newport News, Community Relations Coordinator, Department of Human Services, City of Newport News
  • John T. “Jay” White* of Lynchburg, Gerontologist, The Longevity Project

Potomac Aquifer Recharge Oversight Committee

  • William J. Mann, Jr., MD* of Williamsburg
  • Doug Powell* of James City County, General Manager, James City Service Authority

Small Business Commission

  • Quan M. Boatman* of Spotsylvania, Branch Chief of National Accounts Management, United States Federal Government
  • Jayanth (Jay) Challa* of Vienna, Co-Founder, Ace Info Solutions
  • Jorge Yinat, PhD* of Williamsburg, Business and Management Research Consultant, J|W|Y Business Enterprises

State Executive Council on Children’s Services

  • Eric D. Campbell* of Harrisonburg, City Manager, City of Harrisonburg
  • The Honorable Margaret Angela Franklin* of Woodbridge, Member, Prince William Board of County Supervisors
  • The Honorable Willie T. Greene, Sr.* of Galax, Mayor, City of Galax
  • Michelle Johnson* of Charles City County, County Administrator, Charles City County
  • Ronald K. Spears* of Powhatan, Chief Executive Officer, Elk Hill, Inc.
  • Amanda Noell Stanley* of Bedford, President and CEO, DePaul Community Resources

Virginia Fire Services Board

  • James Alan Calvert of Lynchburg, Senior Environmental Health and Safety Advisory Professional, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc.
  • The Honorable Donald L. Hart Jr. of Accomack County, Member, Accomack County Board of Supervisors
  • Ernest Little* of Prince William, Retired Battalion Chief, Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue
  • Abbey G. Johnston, EFO, MA, NREMT-P of Forest, Deputy Chief of Operations, Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue
  • Bettie Reeves-Nobles* of Fredericksburg, former Assistant Chief, Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue

Virginia Small Business Financing Authority

  • John G. Dane of Midlothian, Executive Vice President and Richmond Regional President, Virginia National Bank

Virginia Wine Board

  • George Hodson of Crozet, Chief Executive Officer, Veritas Vineyard and Winery and Co-Owner, Flying Fox Winery
  • Aubrey Rose of La Crosse, Co-Owner and General Manager, Rosemont Vineyards
  • Nate Walsh of Loudoun, Winemaker, Walsh Family Wine

*denotes reappointment


