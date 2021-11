No Shoulders to Stand On: Former UVA QB, wideout Harrison Davis

Harrison Davis starred at Bethel High School, had loads of big-time offers, but his mother wanted him at Virginia. Davis joins our “No Shoulders to Stand On” podcast series to talk about his experiences as one of the first four African-American football players at UVA.

