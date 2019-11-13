No injuries in overnight structure fire in Harrisonburg

No one was injured after an overnight structure fire early Wednesday morning on Broad Street in Harrisonburg.

Members of the Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) were dispatched to the home, in the 300 block of Broad Street, at 2:23 a.m. this morning First arriving units found heavy fire on the front of the house, and all three occupants were quickly accounted for.

A second alarm was struck on arrival, bringing additional units to the scene. The fire was extinguished and there were no firefighter or civilian injuries

“In this case, the occupants were extremely fortunate to have escaped without functioning smoke alarms,” Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said afterward.

The situation was marked under control at 2:57 a.m. HFD was assisted by units from Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and the Harrisonburg Police Department. The occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

