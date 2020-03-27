No charges in Augusta County crash that seriously injured pedestrian
Virginia State Police Trooper J.S. Martin is investigating a pedestrian crash in Augusta County that occurred Thursday at 5:54 a.m. on Route 250 west of Frog Pond Road.
A 26-year-old New Jersey male was walking with traffic in the travel lane on Route 250 when he was struck by a 2007 Mazda sedan. The pedestrian, who was dressed in dark clothing, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The adult female driver from Staunton was not injured in the crash.
No charges will be placed.
