No charges in Augusta County crash that seriously injured pedestrian

Published Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020, 11:13 pm

Virginia State Police Trooper J.S. Martin is investigating a pedestrian crash in Augusta County that occurred Thursday at 5:54 a.m. on Route 250 west of Frog Pond Road.

A 26-year-old New Jersey male was walking with traffic in the travel lane on Route 250 when he was struck by a 2007 Mazda sedan. The pedestrian, who was dressed in dark clothing, was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The adult female driver from Staunton was not injured in the crash.

No charges will be placed.

