Ninth annual Mental Health Art Show set for Smith Center

Art: A Path to Recovery, the ninth annual Mental Health Art Show, opens at the R.R. Smith Center for Art and History in Staunton on May 4.

The show will be on exhibit at the Smith Center through May 31.

A public reception is scheduled for May 6 from 6-8 p.m.

The art show is a collaboration of NAMI We Care Augusta, Staunton Augusta Art Center, Western State Hospital, Mental Health America of Augusta, and Shenandoah Art Therapy.

