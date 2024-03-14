Wilson Elementary students bring music, story of Disney’s “The Lion King” to stage

“The Lion King” is the story of a father and son, and how the son must come of age and take his place in the circle of life.

Wilson Elementary School students will present two heartfelt performances of the beloved Disney film this weekend. Forty-five cast members and nine crew members in 4th and 5th grades will bring the story of “King Mufasa” and his son, “Simba,” to audiences.

“We look at shows that are appropriate [for elementary school students],” co-director Stephine Nafziger said. “We try to pick plays that are relevant to the students. That they are familiar with. This is a great opportunity for them to get introduced to theater in general.”

Not all students who participate will go on to theater in middle and high school.

Many were already familiar with the music. An added bonus, according to co-director Sarah Stoll was tying in parts of African culture such as clothing, language and dance in the production. Ironically, the school’s student population includes children from Kenya, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and the Congo.

“I just think it’s been a really neat year for that,” Stoll, a music teacher at Wilson Elementary, said.

Carol Lee Sanders, a former Wilson teacher, designed the costumes so that they were age appropriate, comfortable and stage-ready.

Auditions began in September and students participated in two rehearsals per week. For the final week before performance weekend, students rehearsed three days after school.

“We really have a great community here at Wilson,” Nafziger, a 5th-grade teacher at Wilson Elementary, said of the support from parents and administrative staff for the arts. Wilson is one of three elementary schools in Augusta County that brings productions to the stage. “I can’t imagine that we would be able to do this without having the support of our admin.”

Emmalynn Cain, 11, is a 5th grader at Wilson, and was thrilled to be cast as “Scar,” “Simba’s” uncle, whose anger she harnesses by thinking about what makes her angry such as humans who kick dogs.

“I channel my inner villain and my anger,” she said. She said she hopes audience members think the show is cool.

Jordan Rhodes, 11, also a 5th grader, is “Simba.” He and Emmalynn previously were seen as part of the ensemble cast for “Annie” last school year and “The Lion King” is their first roles as main characters. Both were also in Honors Choir in a performance with other county 5th graders at Fort Defiance High School.

“They blew us out of the water,” Nafziger said of their auditions. “They had embodied the character and just really impressed all of us.”

Emmalynn said that playing “Scar” was her first character pick. She wants to be a Broadway actor when she grows up.

Jordan is considering a career in acting, basketball or the U.S. Navy.

“Be the best and carry everyone including Scar,” Jordan said confidently of how he has prepared to be “Simba” onstage.

Backstage director Allison McDonald is a speech therapy assistant at Wilson. Her crew includes four students backstage and two students on the spotlight. The backstage crew is in charge of lights, props and scene changes.

“Chaos,” McDonald said of what audience members don’t know about life backstage. “These kids really go with the flow and they roll with the punches. And they do a great job of working together as a team and helping us make the show come alive.”

“Timon” will be brought to the stage by Penelope Barr, 10.

“I think it’s pretty cool to perform in only 5th grade,” Penelope said.

Calleigh Claytor, 10, will be “Pumbaa.” She said that solo singing scares her.

“I didn’t see this coming, but I absolutely love my character,” Calleigh said.

Emery Carver, 11, will be one of the hyenas. She said she hopes audience members think about how they miss seeing their kids onstage in school productions.

“I’m going to pray before for everyone to do well,” Emery said of this weekend’s performances.

Audrey Gibbs is also one of the hyenas who comes after “Simba.”

“I really wanted this character. I feel really lucky,” she said of the chance to be an evil character.

Brayden Beauchamp is the third main hyena and has no dialogue. He just laughs and sneers at “Simba,” but said he does not feel limited in what he can do onstage.

“So he’s all acting,” Nafziger said.

Ensemble member Autumn Nauman is in 4th grade at Wilson and she designed t-shirts for the cast.

Wilson Elementary School is at 127 Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Fishersville.

“The Lion King KIDS” will be performed Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m. Both performances are approximately 45 to 60 minutes each with no intermissions.

Tickets are available online and at the Box Office for each performance. Reserved Seating is $10 per person. General Admission Red is $7 per person, General Admission Blue is $5 per person. Students (ages 3-18) are $5 each, children 2 and under are FREE on laps. ACPS faculty and staff are $5 each.