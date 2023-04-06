Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newswilliam perry elementary partners with national program to bring life skills to girls
Local

William Perry Elementary partners with national program to bring life skills to girls

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Waynesboro Schools.

William Perry Elementary School Counselor Chelsey Campbell is partnering with national program Girls on the Run.

The program helps young girls develop important life skills and be physically active.

The 12-week program, co-sponsored by WPES nurse Jennifer Jones and Reading Specialist Barbara Damico, will be at the elementary school for the first year and include 12 girls in grades 3 to 5. The girls will meet after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Campbell, who ran track in middle school and high school, wanted to combine her two passions: developing students’ social and emotional skills and running.

“It’s cool to see the girls developing into strong runners. I feel like I’m also maximizing my time with students. During the day, I spend a lot of my time reacting to behaviors. I enjoy the extra time I get to spend with the girls and develop these necessary social skills. This is a great way to shake the day off and share with the girls how exercise can be fun rather than a chore,” Campbell said.

The girls will be encouraged to move in any way that is comfortable for them, including to run, skip or walk. Through the Girls on the Run curriculum, each practice has a theme for the day, such as connection or cooperation, and the girls complete laps with each other or coaches while practicing skills centered on the theme of the day.

At the end of the program, the girls will run a 5k at St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville on April 23, 2023.

“This program gives them a sense of strength in who they are and what their bodies can do. Society says that girls have to be a certain way, and it’s important to challenge those beliefs,” Campbell said.

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Charlottesville woman, mother of two, arrested on child porn, child sex charges
2 William Perry Elementary partners with national program to bring life skills to girls
3 PVCC announces scholarship for student who died by gun violence in Charlottesville
4 Augusta County Republican Emmett Hanger decides against run in Senate District 3
5 Virginia big man transfer Kadin Shedrick appears to be headed to, gasp, Duke

Latest News

Local

Marshall Farms donates $5,000 to Augusta County 4-H Livestock Club

Rebecca Barnabi
eleanor hoppe
Local

Charlottesville woman, mother of two, arrested on child porn, child sex charges

Chris Graham

A Charlottesville mother of two is in jail after traveling to Northern Virginia to participate in the sexual abuse of a thankfully fictitious 8-year-old girl.

U.S./World

Rep. Spanberger continues legislative fight to protect 340B program

Rebecca Barnabi

The PROTECT 340B would block health insurers and pharmacy benefit managers from treating 340B pharmacies differently.

Nicklous Pendleton
Local

PVCC announces scholarship for student who died by gun violence in Charlottesville

Crystal Graham
child teen abuse
Local

Forensic nurse examiner program expands to Lexington community

Crystal Graham
username password graphic
U.S./World

Operation Cookie Monster shuts down marketplace for stolen user names, passwords

Crystal Graham
eggs
U.S./World

USDA: Food prices will increase 10 percent in 2023, egg prices to go up even more

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy