news william king museum receives spirit of virginia award
Culture

Abingdon: William King Museum of Art receives Spirit of Virginia award

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin present Executive Director Betsy K. White with the Spirit of Virginia Award. Courtesy of Shealah Craighead Photography.

The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia is a recipient of the Spirit of Virginia Award.

The award recognizes the female leaders championing the museum’s impact across Southwest Virginia in access to arts, arts and culture education, technical skills training and workforce readiness, rehabilitation, small business development and youth programming, according to a press release.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the award on November 17 to Executive Director Betsy K. White.

“William King Museum of Art serves as a shining example of the positive intersection of art, history, culture, education, rehabilitation, workforce readiness and community engagement,” Suzanne Youngkin said in the press release. “I am so proud of the women who shepherd this organization and brighten the lives of Virginians living in Southwest Virginia and beyond.”

White, executive director since 1988, said the award is an exciting and important recognition of the museum’s service to the Commonwealth.

“We celebrate our region’s culture, both past and present. Our educational programs reach 12 school systems in nine Southwest Virginia counties, and the museum’s national accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums allows us to exhibit art not otherwise seen in this area,” White said in the press release. “We take our mission very seriously and are so very grateful to the Governor and First Lady, and humbled to be singled out by them in this special way.”

The museum’s mission is to provide arts education, exhibit fine art and preserve the Southwest Virgini and Northeast Tennessee region’s cultural heritage. The only nationally accredited museum west of Roanoke, 15 of the museum’s 17 staff members are women.

The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements by saluting Virginians for their uncommon contributions in private industries, education, culture, the arts and philanthropy.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

