When does Scott Hanson go potty, and other musings about the ‘NFL RedZone’ host

Today is the last day that we get to see Scott Hanson until next September.

For all the musing about, when does he get to go potty, think about what the guy who talks us through seven hours of commercial-free football each Sunday for 18 weeks does when it’s all over.

Probably catches up on going potty, is my guess.

It occurred to me today, listening in to Hanson on this last “NFL RedZone” Sunday, that 18 Sundays times seven hours is 126 hours of him being on-air.

And that’s a lot, though exactly how much is interesting when you do a compare and contrast.

For example, Stephen A. Smith does a two-hour weekday talk show on ESPN that I never watch, but I know he does one, because I read about the dumb things he says each day.

Not even counting for the fact that his show has commercial breaks, at two hours a day, that’s 63 shows for him to get to 126 hours.

Sixty-three shows is 12 weeks and three days of “First Take.”

That’s 12 weeks and three days more of “First Take” than I can take, but still.

Then you think about, oh, how about Stephen Colbert or Jimmy Fallon, from late-night TV.

Their shows, airing on weeknights, are hour-long, so, doing the math, that’s … 126 shows.

Twenty-five weeks, and one day – just about half the year.

Whoever hosts the nightly network news shows at 6:30 p.m. each weeknight, and I have to assume that the nightly news is still a thing, because I haven’t watched since the Clinton administration, that’s a half-hour show, so to get to 126 hours, that’s 252 days.

Fifty weeks, two days.

Which is mathematically impossible, because I’m sure their agents make sure they get, like, 10 weeks of vacation each year.

And then one of my favorite shows, “This Week Tonight with John Oliver,” is a half-hour weekly comedy news show.

It would also take Oliver 252 shows to get to what Scott Hansen does on 18 Sundays.

Thing being, Oliver has an even better agent than the nightly-news anchors.

Oliver just wrapped Season 9 of “Last Week Tonight.”

The total show run is 269 episodes.

That’s barely a Hanson.