Western Albemarle assistant principal fired, charged after allowing intoxicated student to drive home

A Western Albemarle High School assistant principal has been fired after allegedly allowing an intoxicated student to drive themselves and two others home.

The incident also led to a criminal investigation where the former assistant principal, Harold Hackney, 50, of Doswell, has been charged with two counts of 18.2-371, or causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent, abused, etc. The charge is a class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine up to $2,500.

Hackney turned himself in to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Hackney is no longer employed by the Albemarle Public Schools.

A school employee reported the incident to the Albemarle County Police Department on March 7, one day after the event allegedly took place. The employee said on the prior day, March 6, two students appeared to be intoxicated while at school.

Hackney allowed one of the students to drive. The principal found out about Hackney’s actions later in the school day, according to ACPD. The principal requested Hackney call the parents to ensure the students returned home safely. The school principal also followed up with the families of the students.

The principal also notified the school division’s human resources department.

Hackney was placed on administrative leave while ACPS investigated whether Hackney’s actions were consistent with school policies. His termination is effective today.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Schneider with the Albemarle County Police Department’s criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or [email protected]