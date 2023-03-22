Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newswestern albemarle assistant principal fired charged after allowing intoxicated student to drive home
Local

Western Albemarle assistant principal fired, charged after allowing intoxicated student to drive home

Crystal Graham
Last modified date :
harold hackney wahs
Photo courtesy Albemarle County Police Department

A Western Albemarle High School assistant principal has been fired after allegedly allowing an intoxicated student to drive themselves and two others home.

The incident also led to a criminal investigation where the former assistant principal, Harold Hackney, 50, of Doswell, has been charged with two counts of 18.2-371, or causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent, abused, etc. The charge is a class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine up to $2,500.

Hackney turned himself in to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Hackney is no longer employed by the Albemarle Public Schools.

A school employee reported the incident to the Albemarle County Police Department on March 7, one day after the event allegedly took place. The employee said on the prior day, March 6, two students appeared to be intoxicated while at school.

Hackney allowed one of the students to drive. The principal found out about Hackney’s actions later in the school day, according to ACPD. The principal requested Hackney call the parents to ensure the students returned home safely. The school principal also followed up with the families of the students.

The principal also notified the school division’s human resources department.

Hackney was placed on administrative leave while ACPS investigated whether Hackney’s actions were consistent with school policies. His termination is effective today.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Schneider with the Albemarle County Police Department’s criminal investigations division at (434) 296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000 or [email protected]

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular

1 21-year-old Charlottesville man arrested in death of UVA contractor
2 Family wants answers in Rockbridge missing person case, which takes twist with new info
3 Analysis: It’s not just as simple as saying, Virginia needs a post-up game
4 Family concerned for well-being of missing Chesterfield County attorney
5 Afton man dead, Faber teen seriously injured in Route 151 crash in Nelson County

Latest News

kevin harlan
Sports

Kevin Harlan is ’embarrassed’ by viral Virginia-Furman reaction: Me, too

Chris Graham
armando bacot
Sports

Armando Bacot announces return to UNC for fifth season: The big reason why

Chris Graham

Armando Bacot, not surprisingly, is returning to North Carolina for his Kihei Clark season. It’s not surprising because, as good as Bacot, a 6’10”-ish center from Richmond, is at the college level, he’s not an NBA prospect.

U.S./World

Deaths from COVID-19 on the rise in American nursing homes

Rebecca Barnabi

Twelve states in the United States are showing an increase in death rates among COVID-19 case rates in nursing homes.

spring flowers with frost
Local

Is it ever going to warm up? Temperatures through April have chills in the air

Crystal Graham
Local

University of Mary Washington receives $30m gift toward undergraduate research in STEM

Rebecca Barnabi
andrew duhon
Culture

Wayne Theatre to host New Orleans native Andrew Duhon

Crystal Graham
commonwealth veterans day event
U.S./World

‘Recognize the sacrifices of our combat-injured servicemembers:’ Legislation would correct red tape

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy