West Virginia man dies in Arlington County jail: Police investigating

Arlington County Police are investigating the death of a West Virginia man found unresponsive in the Arlington County Detention Facility on Tuesday morning.

David Gerhard, 55, of Hedgesville, W.Va., was found unresponsive in the medical unit within the Arlington County Detention Facility at 7:56 a.m., according to a news release from the Arlington County Police Department.

Arlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medical staff began immediate resuscitation efforts until the arrival of Arlington County Fire Department medics. Gerhard was transported to Virginia Hospital Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Gerhard had been in custody since Nov. 20 on failure to comply with support obligations and contempt of court charges.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause of death.

This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or [email protected]. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).