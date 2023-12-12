Countries
Home West Virginia man dies in Arlington County jail: Police investigating
Cops & Courts, Virginia

West Virginia man dies in Arlington County jail: Police investigating

Chris Graham
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

Arlington County Police are investigating the death of a West Virginia man found unresponsive in the Arlington County Detention Facility on Tuesday morning.

David Gerhard, 55, of Hedgesville, W.Va., was found unresponsive in the medical unit within the Arlington County Detention Facility at 7:56 a.m., according to a news release from the Arlington County Police Department.

Arlington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and medical staff began immediate resuscitation efforts until the arrival of Arlington County Fire Department medics. Gerhard was transported to Virginia Hospital Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Gerhard had been in custody since Nov. 20 on failure to comply with support obligations and contempt of court charges.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause of death.

This remains an active criminal investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or [email protected]. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

