Virginia Museum of Natural History to host Speakeasy on Starling on March 2
Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
An exhibit is viewable in the mobile trailer of the Virginia Museum of Natural History in the parking lot on Arch Avenue. Photo by Rebecca J. Barnabi.

The public is invited to get dolled up and enjoy the first-ever Speakeasy on Starling at the Virginia Museum of Natural History on Saturday, March 2.

The event will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and advanced tickets are required.

Speakeasy on Starling features a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, heavy hors d’oeuvres and dessert. Bourbon and mojito tastings will also be available, as well as non-alcoholic drinks, such as iced tea and lemonade.

The event features a silent auction, photo-op station, a velociraptor egg hunt and interactive stations hosted by the museum’s curators and educators.

A limited number of tickets are available for $30 per person and attendees must be 21 years old or older. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Each guest will receive two drink tickets toward wine or beer. Additional drink tickets may be purchased for $5 each. Each guest will also receive four different bourbon tastings and a tasting of mojito.

Guests are welcome to get all dolled-up, but dressy-casual attire is all that’s required for this event.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History is at 21 Starling Ave., Martinsville.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

