Waynesboro: Virginia Organizing plans rally Monday to demand property maintenance inspector in city budget

The Waynesboro chapter of Virginia Organizing, along with tenants who live throughout the city, will hold a demonstration at the Waynesboro City Council’s public budget hearing on April 22.

The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. outside City Council chambers.

Chapter members and tenants will demand that City Council hold local landlords accountable by investing in a full-time property maintenance inspector.

“Tenants in Waynesboro have had enough of local rent prices skyrocketing while their maintenance requests continue to be ignored,” said Savannah Fersner, a leader in the Waynesboro chapter. “More than half of Waynesboro residents are low-income workers. Landlords know that most tenants cannot afford to lose their housing and are taking advantage of them by refusing to upkeep their rental units and threatening collective punishment.”

Connie Wright-Zink, another Virginia Organizing leader, will also attend the demonstration Tuesday.

“Some landlords have taken advantage of tenants by ignoring maintenance requests and refusing to maintain their rental units,” said Wright-Zink. “Now we as activists and tenants are pushing for the Waynesboro City Council to take action. We are demanding the city invest in a full-time property maintenance inspector to address our concerns and hold landlords accountable.”

City Council meets at the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building at 503 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.