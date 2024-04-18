Countries
Economy, Local, Politics

Waynesboro: Virginia Organizing plans rally Monday to demand property maintenance inspector in city budget

Crystal Graham
Published date:
black mold in house
(© burdun – stock.adobe.com)

The Waynesboro chapter of Virginia Organizing, along with tenants who live throughout the city, will hold a demonstration at the Waynesboro City Council’s public budget hearing on April 22.

The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. outside City Council chambers.

Chapter members and tenants will demand that City Council hold local landlords accountable by investing in a full-time property maintenance inspector.

“Tenants in Waynesboro have had enough of local rent prices skyrocketing while their maintenance requests continue to be ignored,” said Savannah Fersner, a leader in the Waynesboro chapter. “More than half of Waynesboro residents are low-income workers. Landlords know that most tenants cannot afford to lose their housing and are taking advantage of them by refusing to upkeep their rental units and threatening collective punishment.”

Connie Wright-Zink, another Virginia Organizing leader, will also attend the demonstration Tuesday.

“Some landlords have taken advantage of tenants by ignoring maintenance requests and refusing to maintain their rental units,” said Wright-Zink. “Now we as activists and tenants are pushing for the Waynesboro City Council to take action. We are demanding the city invest in a full-time property maintenance inspector to address our concerns and hold landlords accountable.”

City Council meets at the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building at 503 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

 

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

