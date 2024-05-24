Countries
Home Waynesboro School Board sets May 30 special meeting to discuss ‘personnel’
Local, Politics, Schools

Waynesboro School Board sets May 30 special meeting to discuss ‘personnel’

Chris Graham
Published date:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

The Waynesboro School Board has set a special board meeting for Thursday, May 30, at 9 a.m., with an agenda that we can best term as being “vague.”

The agenda for the meeting lists the only action item as being “Approval of Personnel – to be handed out at the meeting.”

The lack of transparency comes as Waynesboro Public Schools is getting heat from the community for two controversial hires.

Joshua Herndon, a former principal in the city school system, who resigned his job at an Ohio high school in 2022 amid an investigation into sexual misconduct, was announced last week as a new assistant principal at Waynesboro High School.

Shonn Bell, a Waynesboro native and former NAIA All-American who had a brief NFL career, was hired last month to be the school’s head football coach, before it came to light that he had faced a string of criminal charges dating back to his college days, and pleaded guilty to two of the charges while he was in his mid-30s.

The school board held a closed meeting on May 9 to discuss what the agenda described as a “personnel” matter, ostensibly the Bell hire, but closed the meeting without taking any action on whatever they had discussed behind closed doors.

The Herndon hire, then, was announced at the next school board meeting, the regularly scheduled meeting of the board for the month of May, on May 14.

Efforts from AFP to get school system and school board officials to comment on the questions being raised about the Herndon and Bell hires have been rebuffed.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

