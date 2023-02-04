Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news waynesboro police seek help identifying man sought in lowes shoplifting
Local

Waynesboro Police seek help identifying man sought in Lowe’s shoplifting

Chris Graham
Published:
lowe's shoplifting
Photo: Waynesboro Police

The Waynesboro Police Department is circulating a photo of a guy that police think might have taken a $499 tool set from the Lowe’s on Jan. 11.

This one shouldn’t be all that difficult.

The only question: why did the cops wait three weeks to get this out?

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the individual in the picture, you are encouraged to contact Officer J.S. Koogler with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

waynesboro
,

Waynesboro man arrested on series of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms charges
Chris Graham
puppy laying on ground

VDH reports significant increase in dog and cat rabies cases
Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting a significant increase of rabies cases this winter – particularly among household dogs and cats.

kihei clark
, ,

Preview: #4 Virginia, unranked Virginia Tech set for high noon ACC Saturday battle
Chris Graham

Virginia got what looked, from the 78-68 final score, like a nice, workmanlike win over Virginia Tech in their first matchup two weeks ago.

What were the most popular baby names in Virginia last year?
Crystal Graham
police car
,

New troopers graduate from training, join Virginia State Police ranks
Crystal Graham
robert plant and alison krauss

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss ‘Raising the Roof’ tour in Portsmouth May 17
Crystal Graham
police
,

Charlottesville man charged with second-degree murder in Jan. 28 slaying
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy