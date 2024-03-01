Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Waynesboro On the Road program director earns national award from after-school association
Local, Schools

Waynesboro On the Road program director earns national award from after-school association

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Angela Mickens.

Angela Mickens, Waynesboro’s On the Road Collaborative Program Director, is the recipient of the 2024 National AfterSchool Association (NAA) Next Generation After-School Leadership Award.

A graduate of Robert E. Lee High School, now Staunton High, Mickens was born and raised in Staunton, and lives in the Queen City. She graduated JMU with a degree in health science.

“I knew I wanted to work with kids,” she said.

After college, she spent time in Florida as an after-school counselor and pre-school teacher. She returned to the Valley in 2021 and worked with autistic children. She was also an assistant coach at Bridgewater College.

Waynesboro’s On the Road began in 2022 at Kate Collins Middle School and enrolls 100 students. On Mondays to Thursdays, approximately 45 to 50 attend the program regularly.

In August 2023, just as the KCMS 8th-grade class that began with On the Road matriculated to Waynesboro High School, the program expanded to the high school. Forty students are enrolled and approximately 15 attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“The goal and the mission is to empower youth through academic support and career development,” Mickens said.

Students learn life skills, explore different career paths and in the spring will visit colleges in West Virginia and JMU in April. They have already toured EMU, Mary Baldwin University and Blue Ridge Community College.

“They deserve to be exposed to [college opportunities],” Mickens said.

More importantly, students learn about options outside of college. They learn about tailoring a resume toward a career and are made to feel a part of their community.

“Not everybody wants to go to college and that’s perfectly fine,” Mickens said.

On the Road staff hope to stay in touch with all participating students as they journey through Waynesboro High and after graduation. According to Mickens, Shyanna Davis, who is now On the Road’s youth leader, was part of the first group of students in 2015 in Harrisonburg’s On the Road at Skyline Middle School, and graduated Harrisonburg High and MBU.

“I’m big on building relationships,” Mickens said of working every day with Waynesboro Schools teachers, administration and the community.

Educators rarely receive instant gratification for their work.

“However, it doesn’t devalue the work you put in,” Mickens said.

She has won a highlight of the week after-school award in the past, but nothing compares to national recognition.

“It’s a very proud moment for me,” Mickens said.

The next expansion for On the Road is beyond Harrisonburg and Waynesboro.

“If we can expand and be throughout the Shenandoah Valley, that’s a goal for me.”

From March 17 to 20, Mickens will attend an award ceremony in Dallas and receive her NAA Next Generation After-School Leadership Award.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 A.D. Carson, the Professor of Hip Hop at UVA: ‘I’ve accomplished my goal if I am <em>just a rapper’</em>
2 Rumor mill: Did Tony Bennett lean on Ron Sanchez to come up with UVA offense fix?
3 ‘Killing is wrong’: Harrisonburg City Council supports resolution for cease fire in Gaza
4 UVA school safety expert: Threats more common in elementary schools than you’d think
5 Augusta County leaders concede ‘anxiety’ of residents over 2024 reassessments

Latest News

women celebration staunton burrow vine
Arts & Culture, Local

Celebration of women in Staunton expands to include second day in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
uva duke basketball
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Duke never trails in 73-54 win over Virginia on Thursday

Chris Graham

Duke got out to an early 9-0 lead on Virginia, and never looked back on its way to a 73-54 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

family concept two boys IVF twins
Health, Politics, US & World

Virginia mom furious on Alabama ruling: ‘If it wasn’t for IVF, my children would not be here’

Crystal Graham

The Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling that frozen embryos are human beings left clinics, providers and couples wishing to start a family reeling.

Arts & Culture, Local

‘Black Scarlet’ saga by Weyers Cave author re-released with new cover designs

Rebecca Barnabi
joe biden donald trump
Politics, US & World

Biden, Trump stage photo-ops at border: We need to see how stupid this all is

Chris Graham
your vote matters
Op-Eds, Politics

Melinda Burrell: Can elections heal rather than divide?

Contributors
climate change pollution
Climate, Virginia

Environmental groups pushing Virginia DEQ for transparency in AdvanSix permit

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status