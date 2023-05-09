Countries
newswaynesboro city council pushing ahead with barebones budget for 2023 2024
Local

Waynesboro City Council pushing ahead with barebones budget for 2023-2024

Chris Graham
Published date:
waynesboro
(© Gary L Hider – stock.adobe.com)

Waynesboro City Council, with no discussion, moved on Monday night to advance a 2023-2024 city budget based on a 77-cent property tax rate toward a final vote in two weeks.

The $61.5 million budget pushes back a proposed pay raise for city employees to December, and leaves the police department, already operating well under capacity, without two positions that had been included in City Manager Mike Hamp’s original budget proposal.

Hamp’s first stab at the budget came at an anticipated 79-cent tax rate. That proposal would have funded a 5 percent pay raise for city employees beginning on July 1 and would have allowed the PD to fill four positions that have been frozen for lack of city funding to fill them.

At the direction of the City Council, Hamp had to cut $421,000 from the 79-cent-funded budget to get anticipated revenues and spending into balance.

Holding off on giving city employees a pay raise for six months and leaving two police positions frozen will save the average city property taxpayer $54 this year.

That comes to $1.04 a week extra in your pocket.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

