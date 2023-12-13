Countries
Local

Waynesboro City Council approves purchase of building, move of General Registrar

Crystal Graham
(© 3desc – stock.adobe.com)

Waynesboro City Council vote 5-0 Monday night to authorize the office of the General Registrar to move its office from the city library to a new location at 501 West Broad St.

Council also authorized the city manager to appropriate $663,100 in funds to complete the purchase. The ordinance passed 4-1 with Vice Mayor Jim Wood voting against the measure.

There were no comments made by any members of city council regarding the move at Monday’s meeting.

In November, council members voted 3-2 to allow the city manager to execute a purchase agreement with Valley Star Credit Union for the W. Broad St. property. The credit union building is 2,207 square feet and includes a drive through and vault.

Wood expressed concerns at the time that he thought the city was paying much more than the building is worth. Council member Kenneth Lee also voted against the measure last month but did not offer any public comments regarding the purchase.

The Voter Registrar office temporarily moved to the city library on Aug. 24, 2022. The move was necessary at the time to free up additional space for the Circuit Court to improve security.

Relocation information will be posted on the city’s website.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

