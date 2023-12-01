Countries
Home Warner, Kaine submit recommendations to fill upcoming federal court vacancy
Politics, Virginia

Warner, Kaine submit recommendations to fill upcoming federal court vacancy

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
court law
(© thodonal – stock.adobe.com)

A vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia is upcoming when Judge Michael F. Urbanski assumes senior status in July 2024.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine sent a letter to President Joe Biden on November 16 and recommended Patice Holland and Jasmine Yoon to fill the vacancy.

“We are pleased to recommend Ms. Patice Holland and Ms. Jasmine Yoon for the vacancy on the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia, following the decision by Chief Judge Michael F. Urbanski to assume senior status effective July 4, 2024,” the senators wrote. “Both would serve with great distinction and have our highest recommendation.”

Holland, born and raised in Franklin County, has worked at Wood Rogers Vandeventer Black PLC in Roanoke since 2007. She first joined the firm as a law clerk and now serves as a Principal Attorney and chair of the firm’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force. She also serves as substitute judge in the 23rd Judicial Circuit of Virginia. Holland dedicates her free time to community outreach and serves on nine bar associations in Virginia.

Yoon is the Vice President for Corporate Integrity, Ethics, and Investigations at Capital One Financial Corporation. She previously served as Interim University Counsel and Associate University Counsel at UVA, her alma mater. She also worked as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, where she investigated and prosecuted more than 80 financial crimes and public corruption cases.

Warner and Kaine recommended Holland and Yoon based on their distinguished records and the assessments of an independent panel of attorneys from across the Commonwealth as well as feedback from numerous Virginia bar associations.

Biden will nominate one individual for the position for consideration by the Senate Judiciary Committee. The nomination is subject to confirmation by the full Senate.

Under Biden, Warner and Kaine have confirmed 153 federal judges to the bench, including the Honorable Toby HeytensPatricia Tolliver GilesMichael S. NachmanoffElizabeth HainesJamar Walker and Robert Ballou for federal courts across Virginia.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

