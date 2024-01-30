Countries
Home Don’t put away the snow shovel; significant storm still possible in Virginia
Climate, Virginia

Don’t put away the snow shovel; significant storm still possible in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
snow shovel in winter weather
(© photoschmidt – stock.adobe.com)

Next weekend is shaping up nicely with high temperatures at or above 60 degrees, but one AccuWeather senior meteorologist said winter isn’t over yet. In fact, one storm track could bring show or ice late this weekend.

“There could be a couple of days later next week when it gets rather warm, prompting people to declare winter is over,” said Thomas Kines, director of forecaster scheduling.

There will still be a few opportunities for significant snow over the next few weeks in Virginia, he said.

“One storm we are a little concerned about should stay south of us late this weekend and early next week,” said Kines. “There will be a couple/few more storms that will move across the southeast during the second half of February into early March. Any of these storms could take a track farther north and give the area snow or ice.

“I wouldn’t put the snow shovel away just yet!”

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

