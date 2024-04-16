Voting, utility payment move locations within Staunton City Hall

As of this week, the Voter Registration Office for the City of Staunton and the Utility Payment Office (UPO) have moved to different locations within Staunton City Hall at 116 W. Beverley St.

The changes should streamline both the voting process and payment process, making it easier for Staunton residents.

The Registrar’s Office is still on the first floor, but has moved to the counter in the back of City Hall just in front of the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers.

The new location will give more space and privacy during early voting. The office is also just inside the accessible doors from the Johnson Street Parking Garage. The ballot box is right outside the doors. Residents with voting questions should be able to easily access the city’s registrar.

Early voting for the 2024 June Primary starts May 3, 2024. Election Day is June 18, 2024. For more information go to the city’s Voter Registration Page.

Utility payments will now be taken at the Treasurer’s Office counter. With everything centrally located, coming to City Hall to pay utility and tax bills should be easier for everyone.

The Voter Registration is available at 540-332-3840 and the Utility Payment Office at 540-332-3701.